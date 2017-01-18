Virginia to execute man convicted in family’s 2006 slaying

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is planning this evening to execute a man convicted of killing a Richmond family of four on New Year’s Day 2006.

Thirty-nine-year-old Ricky Gray is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 9 p.m. local time.

His attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to put his execution on hold so he can pursue his challenge to the state’s lethal injection plan.

Gray was convicted of killing of Bryan and Kathryn Harvey and their daughters. Their throats were cut and their home was set on fire.