Video: 10th annual New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge into the Columbia at Maryhill Park

The Polar Bear Plunge is a fundraiser for the Central Klickitat County Park and Recreation District, which operates the pool in Goldendale, Washington. The Plunge takes place at 10:00 am on New Year’s Day at Maryhill Park on the Washington side of the Columbia River, just over 100 miles upstream from the Portland/Vancouver metropolitan area. This year the water temperature was a balmy 38 degrees, while the air temperature was a frigid 34 degrees. Theoretically, it was warmer in the water than out of it, but it certainly didn’t feel that way. Video by Rodger Nichols of Gorge Country Media (Gorge Country Y-102, Star FM 95.9, KLCK AM 1400 and La Que Buena 103.1) of Goldendale and The Dalles.