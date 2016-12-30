Vancouver apartment fire damages units, displaces 11

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A fire at a Vancouver apartment complex has displaced 11 people in two units.

The Columbian reports crews with the Vancouver Fire Department were called to The Mews at Cascadia Village about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Two apartment units were damaged in the blaze. Seven adults and four children were displaced, according to the American Red Cross.

The organization provided temporary housing, food, clothing, comfort kits and information about recovery services.

Authorities say the fire, which caused an estimated $20,000 to $25,000 in damage, was likely caused by clothes in the dryer catching fire.