US church goes to Brazil; instills fear, splits families

SAO JOAQUIM DE BICAS, BRAZIL (AP) — An Associated Press investigation has found that the U.S.-based Word of Faith Fellowship church took command of two Brazilian congregations over the course of two decades. It applied a strict interpretation of the Bible and enforced it through rigorous controls and physical punishment.

Former members say the takeover culminated in rules dictating almost every aspect of congregants’ lives. Some say they live in perpetual fear of retribution for leaving the church, and others have sought psychological help.

The AP found that some young Brazilians were sent to the U.S. and forced to work for little or no pay.

The examination of Word of Faith Fellowship’s spread into Latin America’s largest country is part of the AP’s ongoing investigation into the secretive evangelical church, based in rural Spindale, North Carolina.