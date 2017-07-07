US-China gap on NKorea policy widening as interests diverge

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump’s hopes for China’s help in dealing with North Korea appear to have gone nowhere, with the two sides growing further apart as their approaches and concerns diverge.

China shows no sign of caving in to U.S. pressure to tighten the screws on North Korea, while the North’s recent missile tests have done little to rattle Beijing, in contrast to the anxiety sparked in Washington. China’s bottom line continues to hold fast: No to any measures that might topple Kim Jong Un’s hard-line communist regime.

John Delury, a professor at Yonsei University in Seoul, says there has been “a lot of wishful thinking” on the part of the U.S. that China was coming around in its approach.