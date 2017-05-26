University of Oregon selects new name for dorm

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — University of Oregon officials have settled on a new name for a building formerly named after a Klansman.

The Register-Guard reports President Michael Schill said Tuesday that he wants the building to bear the name of the first black man to graduate from UO’s architecture school, DeNorval Unthank Jr.

The UO Board of Trustees is expected to vote on the new name early June.

Dunn Hall was originally named after former professor and Ku Klux Klan leader Frederick Dunn.

University officials decided to change the name after black students urged them to rename buildings named after people with racist histories.

Other names in the running were Derrick Bell, a former law school dean, Nellie Franklin, the first black women to graduate from the university and Unthank’s father, a doctor and civil rights activist.