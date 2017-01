Union Pacific has expanded its original complaint asking a federal court to rule that local regulations, including those of the National Scenic Area don’t apply to railroads.The previous complaint was 17 pages. The new complaint below is 31 pages, cites a number of specific cases in support of its position, and notes that if the railroad does not begin work on the proposed expansion of a second track at Mosier by March 17, its permit from the Army Corps of Engineers will expire.