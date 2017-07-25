UN urges resolution of Jerusalem shrine crisis

JERUSALEM (AP) — The U.N. Mideast envoy is warning that the crisis at the holy sites in Jerusalem has demonstrated the dangerous risk of turning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict into a religious conflict “and dragging both sides into the vortex of violence with the rest of the region.”

Nikolay Mladenov also warned the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that the risks of escalation and violence in the Middle East “continue to increase, despite the emergence of a newfound agreement among a number of countries of the need to stand united against terrorism and radicalism.”

He said the Jerusalem crisis is resonating across the region as societies continue to fracture “along ethnic or religious lines” and extremist and opposition groups “continue to control large territories.”

Mladenov welcomed Israel’s decision to remove metal detectors from Jerusalem’s holy sites — a key catalyst in the crisis — and expressed hope this will lead to “a calming of the current tensions” and allow Muslim worshippers to return.

They have been urged to keep up their prayer protest by Muslim leaders.

Mladenov said Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to convene the Palestinian leadership Tuesday night to discuss the latest developments.

The U.N. envoy said it’s vital to preserve the 1967 status quo at the holy sites while security is maintained for worshippers and visitors — and he urged all parties to show restraint, stop provocative actions, and end the crisis in the next few days.