UN Security Council expected to discuss North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is expected to hold an emergency meeting Tuesday on North Korea’s firing of a ballistic missile over Japan.

The closed-door discussion is expected in the late afternoon or early evening, after a scheduled discussion on peacekeeping.

U.S. and Japanese representatives said they and their South Korean counterparts requested the North Korea discussion. It comes less than a month after the Security Council approved its toughest-yet sanctions on North Korea. They include bans on exporting coal, iron, lead, and fish and seafood products.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said the council will discuss “what else is left to do.” She said “something serious has to happen,” but didn’t specify what.

North Korea recently requested a Security Council discussion about U.S.-South Korean military drills it considers a rehearsal for invasion.

In a first, North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload that flew over U.S. ally Japan and splashed into the northern Pacific Ocean.