UN chief isn’t concerned about Trump remarks

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The new U.N. secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, says he isn’t concerned about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s remarks that the United Nations is a place to have a good time.

Guterres, who took over from Ban Ki-moon, said after arriving at U.N. headquarters in New York for the first time Tuesday that he is focused on getting all countries to come together to solve the multiplying conflicts and other “terrible problems” the world is facing, including terrorism, human rights violations, poverty and inequality.

After the United States allowed the U.N. Security Council to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank on Dec. 23 in a stunning rupture with past practice, Trump questioned the U.N.’s effectiveness.

“The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!,” he tweeted on Dec. 26.

Trump has also shown little interest in multilateralism, which Guterres stressed Tuesday is the “the cornerstone” of the United Nations.