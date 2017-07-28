Two men charged after filming public officials’ homes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two men known for recording Portland city council meetings, police arrests and local protests are facing charges and have bail amounts typically reserved for violent crimes.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Robert West and Eli Richey were charged with a misdemeanor for unlawfully obtaining communications after the men went to film Portland police officers and Multnomah County District Attorney’s homes and got close-up images of their home addresses and personal license plate numbers.

Richey is also accused of trespass and telephonic harassment.

Under Oregon law, citizens are allowed to film law enforcement. The law does not cover filming people on private property or filming into someone’s house.

West says his actions are not harassment. His lawyer argued that West does not pose a public safety risk.