Two dead, one injured in La Pine area shooting

LA PINE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and another wounded in a shooting at a home south of Bend.

KTVZ-TV reports Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies confirmed a fatal shooting occurred Wednesday morning near La Pine.

Sheriff’s Captain Paul Garrison says authorities responded to the home and located a man near the home on the side of the road with a gunshot wound.

Deputies then learned someone was inside the home. Garrison says a special operations team responded and found the bodies of two people inside.

Detectives say they believe one of the people found could be the suspect.

Garrison says deputies don’t believe there is further danger to the community.