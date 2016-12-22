Two Americans among the injured

WASHINGTON (AP) — A State Department official says two U.S. citizens are among the 48 people injured in the attack on a Christmas market in Berlin that left 12 others dead.

Department spokesman John Kirby provided no further information on the Americans, but added that the U.S. continues to work with German authorities to assist any other U.S. citizens injured in the Monday evening attack.

The Berlin market reopened Thursday with extra security.

Authorities across Europe are scrambling to track down a Tunisian man suspected of driving a truck into the Christmas market. German authorities are offering a $105,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 24-year-old Anis Amri, who they say could be “violent and armed.” One of his brothers is urging Amri to turn himself in.