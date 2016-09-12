Update: Two 18-year-olds dead in shooting incident and fire in Goldendale

More details are emerging in the bizarre shooting and arson episode that took place last Thursday near Goldendale. According to Klickitat County Sheriff’s Department Detective Sergeant Eric Anderson, 18-year-old April Lynn Reed of Goldendale and 18-year-old Justin Daniel Plunket of Portland were shot and killed as part of a shooting rampage on the part of her great uncle, Gary Richard Hawkins. Reed and Plunkett were staying in a tent on property owned by her grandparents in the 400 block of Brentwood Road Thursday. Hawkins also lived on the property in an RV.

Anderson said initially the sheriff’s office received reports of a gun battle between Hawkins and his sister, the victim’s grandmother. Hawkins was firing into the mobile home on the property where his 53-year-old sister lived with her 74-year-old husband and she was returning fire. Neither of the two in the house were hurt. In addition to shooting his great niece and her friend in their tent, Anderson said, Hawkins shot two chickens, fired bullets into vehicles, and set his RV on fire.

Anderson said deputy Robert Bianci was the first to arrive on the scene and found Hawkins no longer had the 9mm pistol he had been using. Instead, he walked up to Bianci’s car and said, “I’m the guy you’re looking for. Put the cuffs on me.”

Anderson also said Hawkins showed no sign of drug or alcohol impairment, or of any injury, but when other deputies came to secure the scene, he passed out and had to have CPR to have his heart restarted. He was life-flighted to OHSU where at this hour he was reported to still be unconscious. Anderson said warrents for two counts of murder in the first degree have been issued for him when and if he is released from the hospital. No motive has been listed in the case, which is under investigation.

Below is our previous post:

Two 18-year-old’s are dead after two motor homes and a shed were found ablaze in Goldendale Thursday. A post on the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Facebook page said Deputies responded to calls of an “active shooter” in the 400 block of Brentwood Road about 12:30 Thursday. Deputies said original reports said the suspect shot two people and was walking around in the area. Deputies found the suspected shooter, Gary Hawkins down the road speaking with another male subject in a vehicle. He was arrested him without an issue.

They then investigated the suspected home where they found two people inside and moved to safe location. Klickitat fire crews responded to the scene as well when deputies discovered there were two motor homes and a shed on fire. Fire crews put out the blaze and deputies said they continued to investigate the scene when they found two victims, an 18-year-old woman and man, who had died.

Hawkins reportedly lost consciousness while sitting in the patrol car. He was moved into an ambulance where medics as well as the deputy performed CPR on Hawkins and were able to restart his heart. Hawkins was lifeflighted to a hospital outside the area.

Deputies said they will arrest Hawkins on suspicion of two counts of murder when he is released from the hospital.

Monday morning Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer added some additional details: The full name of the accused is Gary Richard Hawkins, he is 51 years old and he is the uncle of the female victim.