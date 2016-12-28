Turkish FM says Syria political solution ‘close’

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media reports are quoting Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying a lasting cease-fire and political solution in Syria are “close.”

His comments to a small group of journalists on Wednesday, and reported by state television and other media, come hours after the state-run news agency said Russia and Turkey had reached an agreement for a cease-fire plan comprising the whole of Syria.

Cavusoglu said terror organizations would be kept out of the cease-fire agreement, CNN Turk television reported. He said that Turkey’s offensive against the Islamic State group and Syrian Kurdish forces in northern Syria would continue.

Sabah newspaper also quoted the Turkish minister as saying the cease-fire could come into effect “at any moment.”