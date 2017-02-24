Turkey’s military says ‘achieved goals’ in Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — Turkey’s chief of military staff says Turkey has “achieved the goals” it set for its military operation in northern Syria.

Gen. Hulusi Akar made the comment on Friday during a visit to the border with Syria, after Turkish troops and Turkey-backed opposition forces captured the town of al-Bab from Islamic State militants.

He did not say, however, if Turkey would end its operations in northern Syria or if it would move on to liberate other areas.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other government leaders have spoken of plans to move the Turkish forces toward the town of Manbij that is held by U.S.-backed forces that include Syrian Kurdish fighters in a bid to oust them from the area. Turkish leaders have also suggested that Turkish troops could take part in operations to liberate the Islamic State group’s stronghold in Raqqa.

Akar said that Turkey would provide “every kind of support” to help life in al-Bab return to normal and for the local population to return to their homes.