Turkey to evacuate some embassy staff from Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says Turkey will evacuate some of its embassy staff from Kabul after the building was damaged in the explosion that hit the Afghan capital.

Cavusoglu called for an investigation into how the suicide car bomb was able to reach Kabul’s heavily protected diplomatic district where it detonated at a busy intersection on Wednesday. Cavusoglu added that no one among the Turkish Embassy personnel was hurt in the explosion. He said the ambassador was in Turkey at the time of the attack.

The International Federation of Journalists and its affiliate, the Afghan Independent Journalists Association, also condemned the brutal attack in which at least two media staffers were killed and four others were wounded.

The statement says a “TOLO TV’s staff member Aziz Navin was killed along with BBC Kabul’s staff driver Nazeer Ahamad” and that three other BBC Kabul staff and a reporter for TV1, a private Afghan channel, were wounded. The office of TV1 is located close to the site of the explosion.