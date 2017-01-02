Turkey detains dozens with suspected ties to Islamic State

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s Interior Ministry says that dozens of people have been detained in the past week over suspected ties to the Islamic State group.

The ministry’s announcement came after a gunman opened fire on New Year’s revelers at an Istanbul nightclub, killing 39 people and wounded dozens of others. IS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a statement released Monday, the ministry said 147 people were detained after authorities determined “they were in contact with the Daesh terrorist organization,” referring to an Arabic acronym for IS.

Of the detained, 25 people have been formally put under arrest.