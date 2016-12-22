Tunisian suspect’s fingerprints found in truck

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s interior minister has confirmed that fingerprints of the Tunisian man being sought over the Berlin truck attack have been found in the vehicle’s cab.

Thomas de Maiziere says the fingerprint discovery strengthens Germany’s case linking the Tunisian to Monday’s attack.

German authorities on Wednesday issued a wanted notice for Anis Amri, describing him as potentially violent and armed.

De Maiziere was speaking Thursday after visiting the Federal Criminal Police Office alongside Chancellor Angela Merkel.