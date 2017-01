Tuesday, January 3 School and Head Start closures and delays

SCHOOLS

Schools on two hour delay Tuesday 4 am

• North Wasco Co. SD 21 – 2 Hours Late

• Sherman Co. Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late

• Lyle Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

• Hood River Co. Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes

• Horizon Christian – Hood River – 2 Hours Late. No bus on Tuesday.

• White Salmon Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late Posted: Mon. 2nd, 08:23 PM

• Mill A Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. Buses on normal routes.

• Mt. Pleasant Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late

HEAD START

• Mid-Columbia Children’s Council – The Dalles Head Start 2hr delay. AM class 10-1:30. No PM class; White Salmon Head Start and Early Head Start Childcare are closed; Petersburg Head Start AM class Canceled, PM class on time.; Parkdale Head Start 2hr delay on snow route; COUNTRY CLUB AM class canceled,PM Class and EHS combo 10:30-2pm; Belmont AM class canceled, PM class on time.