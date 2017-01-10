Tuesday, January 10 school and Head Start closures and delays as of 4:30 am

TWO HOURS LATE as of 4:30 am

Columbia Gorge Community College will open at 10:00 am today. All classes before 10:00 am are canceled. Classes beginning at 10:00 am or later will run as scheduled.

• Hood River Co. Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes

• Klickitat Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late

• North Wasco Co. SD 21 – 2 Hours Late

• St. Mary’s Academy in The Dalles – 2 Hours Late

• Wishram Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

CLOSED

• Lyle Sch. Dist. – Closed Posted

• Mill A Sch. Dist. – Closed Posted

• Skamania Sch. Dist. 2 – Closed

• Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Horizon Christian – Hood River – Closed

HEAD START

• Mid-Columbia Children’s Council – The Dalles and Wahtonka Child Care will open at 9am. The Dalles Head Start morning class is canceled, afternoon class runs 10-1:30. The Dalles EHS 10-1:30. Carson Head Start Closed; Parkdale Head Start on snow routes with a 2 hour delay, class runs 10:30-2:00; Belmont Drive Head Start, morning class canceled, afternoon class regular times

• OCDC Headstart – Odell and The Dalles pre-service canceled. Both Centers closed. Pre-service rescheduled for Wednesday, January 11; children return Thursday, January 12

OTHER

The monthly Fort Dalles Museum Commission meeting originally scheduled for tonight has been rescheduled until January 24.