Trump urges veto of UN settlement resolution

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is urging the United Nations Security Council to veto a draft resolution against Israeli West Bank settlements.

Trump says in a statement released Friday “that peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians will only come through direct negotiations between the parties, and not through the imposition of terms by the United Nations.”

He adds that the measure “puts Israel in a very poor negotiating position and is extremely unfair to all Israelis.”

The draft resolution, circulated by Egypt, also declares that all existing settlements “have no legal validity” and are “a flagrant violation” of international law.

The resolution is opposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who called for the United States to veto it.