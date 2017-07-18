Trump Tower meeting brings close focus on Russian lawyer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Russian lawyer at the center of the June 2016 meeting with Donald Trump Jr. is known for her work trying to roll back U.S. sanctions on Russia.

But Natalia Veselnitskaya was on the radar of American officials long before revelations about the meeting emerged. Government and legal documents show officials have tried to seize her emails and at times denied her entry into the U.S.

The scrutiny focused on her ties to an investment firm and its owner, who is the son of a senior Russian government official and an advocate for rolling back sanctions. Her work underscores the blurry intersection in Russia between business and government, which has deepened the questions about her.

Trump Jr. says Veselnitskaya did not provide the campaign useful information when they met.