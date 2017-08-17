Trump touts Jeff Flake’s primary challenger

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is touting a primary opponent looking to unseat GOP Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, who has criticized the president’s response to the violence and death of a woman in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump on Thursday tweeted that Flake “is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He’s toxic!” The president has already pledged to spend money to defeat the first-term senator.

Flake is facing a GOP primary challenge, including from former state Sen. Kelli Ward. “Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake,” Trump tweeted.

Flake had tweeted on Wednesday, “We can’t claim to be the party of Lincoln if we equivocate in condemning white supremacy.”

The first-term senator has also recently released a book criticizing Trump and fellow Republicans for straying from what he called conservative values.