Trump suggests repealing Obama health law now

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has tweeted about the sputtering Senate health care bill.

Trump says: “If Republican Senators are unable to pass what they are working on now, they should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date!”

That’s an approach advocated by Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul, who’s said he opposes the bill, which would do both at once. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell postponed a vote on the bill Tuesday because of opposition from conservatives and moderates. He’s trying to nail down changes by this weekend to assure the bill’s passage after the July 4 recess.