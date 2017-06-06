Trump says Qatar dispute could end terror

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is backing Saudi Arabia and other Mideast nations in taking what he says is a “hardline” on Qatar, and said perhaps the rift will be “the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism.” He did not say how the Arab blockade might do that.

Trump says on Twitter that it was good to see that his visit to Saudi Arabia was “already paying off.” Trump met with leaders from Arab and Muslim nations there and he says Tuesday that “they said they would take a hard line on funding extremism.” He says that “all reference was pointing to Qatar.”

He tweets: “Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!”

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and other countries in the region have accused Qatar of funding terror groups and cozying up to Iran. Qatar denies that accusation.

Qatar is home to a large U.S. military base.