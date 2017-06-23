Trump says he’s told ‘a straight story’ on Comey

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he always told a “straight story” about whether he recorded his private conversations with his fired FBI director James Comey.

In an interview broadcast on Fox News Channel’s “Fox &Friends” Friday, Trump repeated that he never made tapes, but added that when Comey “found out that I, you know, that there may be tapes out there, whether it’s governmental tapes or anything else, and who knows, I think his story may have changed.”

The president said Comey “did admit that what I said was right.”

Trump has disputed Comey’s assertion that Trump asked the FBI director for a pledge of loyalty during a meeting. When news of Comey’s account broke, Trump tweeted that Comey “better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”