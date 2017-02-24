Trump revisits campaign themes in speech to conservative activists

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s speech Friday to a leading conservative group was like a series of greatest hits from his campaign rallies.

He reminisced about his victory in the Republican primaries. He vowed to “build the wall” along the Mexican border and to deport immigrants in the U.S. illegally who have committed crimes. He reiterated his promise to repeal and replace the sweeping health care law signed into law by former President Barack Obama, and signaled that more reforms are ahead for the nation’s welfare system.

Trump also denounced Hillary Clinton’s characterization of some of his supporters as belonging in a “basket of deplorables.” And perhaps most strikingly, the crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference responded to his Clinton criticism with chants of “Lock her up!” just as they did at Trump rallies last year.

Further blurring the line between Candidate and President Trump: He left the Conservative Political Action Conference stage to “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by The Rolling Stones, the same exit music he used during the campaign.