Trump poised to add help in the press room

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sean Spicer may be about to get some help. A source says President Donald Trump is expected to name Republican consultant Mike Dubke as White House communications director. He founded a Republican firm specializing in political advertising. During Trump’s first month in office, Spicer has been handling the duties of communications director as well as those of press secretary. Trump has privately pinned some of the blame for his administration’s rough start on the White House’s communications strategy.