Trump: No tolerance for violence against police

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is promising “zero tolerance” for violence against law enforcement officers.

He tells a group of police chiefs that his administration will give their departments the resources to recruit and retain officers.

Trump also says “no one in America should be punished” simply for growing up in a place where violence may be prevalent.

And as he has done before, he’s singling out Chicago, saying the level of violence in the city cannot be allowed to continue. He says “we’ve allowed too many young lives to be claimed.”

When it comes to people who may be living illegally in the United States and involved in criminal activity, the president wants law enforcement and the public to report them to the Department of Homeland Security.

In his words — “I want you to turn in the bad ones.”