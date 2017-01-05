Trump mulls restructuring of intel agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is considering plans to restructure and slim down a top intelligence agency, according to a person familiar with his plans.

Trump still is expected to name a Director of National Intelligence, but he’s looking at ways to reorganize the department. Former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats is being considered for the DNI post but is also being looked at for an ambassadorship. That’s according to the person familiar with Trump’s plans.

Former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina has also been considered.

Trump’s plans were first reported by The Wall Street Journal. The person familiar with the plans was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and confirm the details on condition of anonymity.