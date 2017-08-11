Trump-McConnell feud does little to jumpstart stalled agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is suggesting that his top Senate partner might need to step aside if the Republicans don’t begin passing his agenda items.

Trump is calling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s failure to pass an “Obamacare” repeal last month “a disgrace.” He says if lawmakers don’t move on health care, plus advance a tax and infrastructure plan, he will weigh in about whether McConnell should remain leader.

The president made the comments Thursday while on what he calls a working vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump has been angry at McConnell since the leader said earlier this week that Trump is new to Washington and has “excessive expectations” about how legislating works.

McConnell’s office hasn’t responded to Trump’s latest criticism.