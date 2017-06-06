Trump infrastructure push faces cold shoulder from Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Repairing the nation’s crumbling roads and bridges was supposed to be an area ripe for bipartisan compromise between congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump. Instead Democrats are panning Trump’s proposed $1 trillion overhaul and the White House is signaling plans to go it alone. Even Republicans are balking at some aspects of the emerging plan.

The White House’s self-proclaimed “Infrastructure Week” began with Trump appearing Monday with aviation officials and some prominent GOP lawmakers to announce plans to privatize the nation’s air traffic control system and separate operations from the Federal Aviation Administration.

But the proposal quickly drew bipartisan opposition, and there were few signs it would get far on Capitol Hill. Next up will be a series of events throughout the week, including with the nation’s mayors and governors.