Trump, in Nevada speech, calling for ‘new unity’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to speak at an American Legion convention and the White House says he plans to talk about seeking “a new unity.”

The White House says the president — in his speech later Wednesday in Reno, Nevada — will say it’s “time to heal the wounds that have divided us and to seek a new unity based on the common values that unite us.”

Look for Trump to say: “We are one people, with one home, and one flag.”

The Nevada appearance is coming after Trump’s rally Tuesday night in Phoenix, when he lashed out at the media and criticized Arizona’s two Republican senators.

Trump has pushed back against media coverage of his response to the violence at a Charlottesville, Virginia, protest organized by white supremacists.