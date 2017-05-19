Trump claims witch hunt, says he’s most hounded leader ever

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is denying that his campaign collaborated with Russia or that he tried to kill an FBI probe of the issue.

He says that even his “enemies” recognize his innocence, and he’s declaring himself the most unfairly hounded president in history.

Trump spoke on Thursday at the White House as the Justice Department official who appointed a special counsel to independently lead a Trump-Russia investigation briefed the entire Senate in private at the Capitol.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was returning to the Capitol on Friday for another closed-door session, this time with all members of the House.