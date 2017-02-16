Trump claims Democrats are faking Russia stories

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of fabricating news reports about Russia because “they lost the election.”

The president tweeted Thursday, “The Democrats had to come up with a story as to why they lost the election, and so badly (306),” he wrote, citing the number of electoral votes he banked to win the general election.

He continues, “so they made up a story – RUSSIA. Fake news!”

Trump asked his national security adviser, retired Gen. Michael Flynn, to resign this week when it was revealed that Flynn had discussed sanctions with a Russian diplomat before Trump took office.

U.S. intelligence agencies have also said the Russian government tampered with the presidential election in an attempt to help Trump win.