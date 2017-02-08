Trump asserts he has right to enact travel ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is denouncing the courts as “so political,” as he awaits a ruling from a federal appeals court in San Francisco on whether to uphold his travel ban.

Trump was speaking at the White House to a group of sheriffs and police chiefs — who clapped sparingly when Trump asked if they agreed with his views on the immigration ban. His comments about combatting drug abuse and the targeting of police officers drew a more enthusiastic response.

Trump said his immigration order was “done for the security of our nation.” He says the order was written “beautifully” and was within his executive authority.

Trump says “a bad high school student would understand this.”

A federal judge has put the ban on hold, and an appeals court is considering an appeal from the Trump administration. The order includes a temporary travel ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.