Trump appointees warn about Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even as Donald Trump looks for warmer relations with Russia, two of his key nominees are sounding alarms.

Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, the nominee to be Defense secretary, told senators today that Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to break the NATO alliance.

Mattis says America’s key alliances are under the biggest attack since World War Two. And he adds that efforts to reset relations with Russia haven’t generally been successful.

Meanwhile, Trump’s nominee to head the CIA — Congressman Mike Pompeo — is criticizing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and what he says is its failure to help defeat the Islamic State group.