Trudeau brings photo gift to Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau brought a personal gift to President Donald Trump Monday.

Trudeau brought a photo of Trump with Trudeau’s father, the late Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Trump says it is a picture of the two at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in New York.

Trump says he knew Pierre Trudeau and respected him “greatly.” He said he would keep the photo in a “very special place.”

Trump and Trudeau had their first face-to-face meeting Monday. Trump spoke during a round table discussion on women in the workforce.