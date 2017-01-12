Train derails in eastern Oregon; no injuries

MISSION, Ore. (AP) — Railroad officials say eleven railroad cars derailed east of Pendleton on the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

The East Oregonian reports that Union Pacific reported no spills, no hazardous materials involved and no injuries in the Monday night derailment.

Railroad spokesman Justin Jacobs says crews have been working since the crash to remove the cars and make repairs. He says the cause is under investigation.

The Oregon Environmental Response System notified the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality of the derailment.