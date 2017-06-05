Toxic algae in Detroit Lake prompts health advisory

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Officials have issued a health advisory for Detroit Lake in western Oregon.

The Oregon Health Authority issued the warning Friday after tests found toxin levels of blue-green algae that can be harmful to humans and animals.

Public health toxicologist David Farrer tells the Statesman Journal that the toxic bloom is in the Heater Creek arm of the reservoir located east of Salem.

Officials say visitors to the reservoir should avoid swallowing water while swimming, water skiing or powerboating.

Farrer says the health advisory covers the entire reservoir because the toxic bloom can move quickly to other areas of the reservoir.