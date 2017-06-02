Tillerson downplays impact of climate decision

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he believes the United States will keep reducing greenhouse gas emissions despite pulling out of the Paris climate change pact.

It’s the first public comment on the decision from Tillerson, who had urged President Donald Trump not to abandon the deal.

Tillerson is downplaying the significance of Trump’s decision to withdraw from the global agreement. He says it was a “policy decision” and that he hopes “people can keep it in perspective.”

Tillerson says the U.S. has “a terrific record” in curbing greenhouse gas emissions. He says it’s something the U.S. can be proud of. Tillerson points out those reductions took place even before the Paris agreement went into effect.

Tillerson spoke as he met Friday with Brazil’s foreign minister.