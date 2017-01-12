Thursday January 12 closures and delays as of 4:45 am

Closures and delays as of 4:45
2 HOURS LATE
• Centerville Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes
• Dufur Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late
• Goldendale Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late
• Horizon Christian – Hood River – 2 Hours Late. No bus run
• Klickitat Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. MS game with Lyle has been canceled
• Mill A Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. Buses on snow routes (Little Rock Creek road, and above Willard)
• Sherman Co. Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late
• Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes
• Wishram Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
CLOSED
• Columbia Gorge Communitty College – Closed both campuses
• Lyle Sch. Dist. – Closed
• Mt. Pleasant Sch. Dist. – Closed
• North Wasco Co. SD 21 – Closed
• Skamania Sch. Dist. 2 – Closed
• St. Mary’s Academy – Closed
HEAD START
• Mid-Columbia Children’s Council – The Dalles EHS/Head Start closed. The Dalles Child Care/Wahtonka Child Care open 9-4; Petersburg Head Start Closed; Carson Head Start AM class Cancelled, PM class on time Parent Meeting canceled;Goldendale Center is 2 hour delay; Belmont Drive Head Start Closed
OTHER
Residents of The Dalles should have normal garbage service for Thursday. If you were missed on Wednesday, call Republic Service at 509-773-5825.
MCEDD meeting originally scheduled today at Dufur City Hall has been moved to the MCEDD office at 5:15 East Second Street today at 9 am
Senior meal in Goldendale is cancelled for Thursday, January 12th.
Mt. Adams Transportation Service only essential medical trips