Thursday January 12 closures and delays as of 4:45 am

Closures and delays as of 4:45

2 HOURS LATE

• Centerville Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes

• Dufur Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late

• Goldendale Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late

• Horizon Christian – Hood River – 2 Hours Late. No bus run

• Klickitat Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. MS game with Lyle has been canceled

• Mill A Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. Buses on snow routes (Little Rock Creek road, and above Willard)

• Sherman Co. Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late

• Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes

• Wishram Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

CLOSED

• Columbia Gorge Communitty College – Closed both campuses

• Lyle Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Mt. Pleasant Sch. Dist. – Closed

• North Wasco Co. SD 21 – Closed

• Skamania Sch. Dist. 2 – Closed

• St. Mary’s Academy – Closed

HEAD START

• Mid-Columbia Children’s Council – The Dalles EHS/Head Start closed. The Dalles Child Care/Wahtonka Child Care open 9-4; Petersburg Head Start Closed; Carson Head Start AM class Cancelled, PM class on time Parent Meeting canceled;Goldendale Center is 2 hour delay; Belmont Drive Head Start Closed

OTHER

Residents of The Dalles should have normal garbage service for Thursday. If you were missed on Wednesday, call Republic Service at 509-773-5825.

MCEDD meeting originally scheduled today at Dufur City Hall has been moved to the MCEDD office at 5:15 East Second Street today at 9 am

Senior meal in Goldendale is cancelled for Thursday, January 12th.

Mt. Adams Transportation Service only essential medical trips