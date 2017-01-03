Three injured after driver hits crowd in Salem parking lot

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Three people were injured when a vehicle struck a crowd of people following a fight in a Salem grocery store parking lot early Sunday.

Salem Police said in a news release that a 51-year-old woman suffered critical injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Two others sustained less severe injuries. All three are from Salem.

A fight had spilled from the Shack Bar & Grill and moved into the Fred Meyer parking lot around 2:15 a.m.

Police say one of the people got into a sedan, circled the crowd a couple of times, then drove through the people who were fighting. The driver hit at least three people.

The motorist was last seen driving east through the parking lot. Police are investigating.