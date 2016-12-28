Three dead, others injured in multi-car crash near Warm Springs

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (AP) — Three people have died in a multi-vehicle crash on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation.

Oregon State Police Lt. Cari Boyd says a car traveling west on U.S. Highway 26 struck the back of another vehicle, sending it into the eastbound lane, where it collided with a van.

Two people in the vehicle pushed into the van’s path died at the scene Monday: 37-year-old Adam Clausen and 39-year-old Shannon O’Leary, both of Portland. A 4-year-old child in that vehicle survived with minor injuries.

The van driver heading east also died at the scene. Boyd identified him as 34-year-old Robert Burke of Reno, Nevada. His two passengers, one of whom is a 22-month-old child, were taken to a Bend hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.