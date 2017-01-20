Three arrested in Coos County with goods stolen from Wasco County home

LAKESIDE, Ore. — Three people were arrested in the Coos County town of Lakeside Wednesday on theft and other charges.

Coos Bay television station KCBY reports deputies from Coos and Wasco counties responded to a residence in Lakeside Tuesday morning and found more than $1,000 in stolen property taken from a home in Wasco County, and what officials described as “a commercial quantity” of crystal methamphetamine, scales, packaging material and two firearms.

Deputies arrested 37-year-old Michael D. Farnham and 48-year-old Julie Farnham of Lakeside, and 31-year-old Clemente Escobedo of Phoenix, Ore.

The station reports that all three had pre-existing arrest warrants: Michael Farnham, Parole Violation; Julie Farnham, Failure to appear for unlawful possession, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm; Clemente Escobedo, Delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in Jackson County. (Story courtesy of KCBY)