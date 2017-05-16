The LINK Public Transit celebrates 20 years of providing rides in The Dalles

LINK is celebrating its 20th anniversary Friday, May 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the new transportation center, 802 Chenowith Loop Road, next to Home Depot. To hear our interview with Operations Director Brent Olson, click on the grey podcast bar below

About LINK and the Transportation Network:

The Transportation Network is a program of the Mid-Columbia Council of Governments which is a public agency created to provide services on behalf of the five counties within the region. The member counties are Hood River, Wasco, Gilliam, Sherman and Wheeler counties.

The Transportation Network operates The LINK and a Medicaid Transportation Brokerage. The LINK was created in May of 1997 to provide local Dial-a-Ride transportation in The Dalles and to coordinate other transportation programs in Wasco County. In 2002, the Transportation Network began serving as a Medicaid Transportation Broker through the State of Oregon for Hood River, Wasco, Gilliam, Sherman, Wheeler, Morrow and Umatilla counties.

The Transportation Network respects civil rights.The Transportation Network operates its programs without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, marital status, age or disability in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, ORS Chapter 659A or other applicable law. For more information contact 541-296-7595 (TTY 7-1-1).

About Brent Olson, LINK Operations Manager:

I grew up in Portland Oregon where my dad lived in and ran a house for people with physical or mental disabilities. He would always say we are here to help each other, what one person can’t do another one can. All through my childhood that was instilled into me, and I knew when I grew up I wanted to help make a difference in some way. My calling is helping the disabled and elderly with their transportation needs so they have freedom and independence. I have over 15 years of transportation management experience.