The Dalles-Wasco County Library Solar Eclipse Glasses Recall

The Dalles-Wasco County Library has been handing out sunglasses to view the solar eclipse. It has been brought to our attention that some of these glasses may not be ISO certified for this purpose. If you received sun glasses from the Library that do not have the ISO mark on the frames, you are encouraged to return to the Library and exchange them for ISO certified glasses. Do not use glasses that do not have the ISO mark to view the eclipse.

For More Information Call The Dalles-Wasco County Library at (541) 296-2815