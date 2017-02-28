The Dalles looks a billing landlords for sewer and water bills

It was a busy night for The Dalles city council Monday, Feb. 27 as they worked their way through a number of topics. Councilors formally adopting city goals for the year, held a public hearing on a supplemental budget, approved a housing needs/buildable lands contract amendment and approved a loan to design a cogenerating plant that could result in having a half million dollars of the wastewater plant’s construction turn into a grant instead of a loan.

But the surprise item of the night was in a discussion about city water and sewer policy. City Finance Director Kate Mast, who is March 1, offered this request:

“We’re proposing to require that all city utility billing accounts be held in the name of the property owner,” she told councilors. “This could get tough,” she added, “but when you stop and think about it, over 90 percent of the people we have to send to collections are renters, and we have no recourse to go after them. If they move away, we’ll never get it. When we do rate studies, those losses get rolled into the rate study, all of the customers end up paying, and that’s not fair.

Mast also proposed that all city utility bills, including water, sewer and storm water charges be declared to be a lein on the property at the time it’s assessed.

“When you’re looking at landlords,” she told the council, “they are making money. When the utilities don’t get paid by the renter and they skip and we have to send them to collections, to me, that’s a cost of doing business for that landlord.”

She noted that the city of Silverton, Oregon had been using such a billing plan for decaddes.

Mast suggested there could be an option for the landlord to ask that the account be put in the name of the tenant, but that if the tenant didn’t pay, the landlord would assume responsibility.

Councilor Taner Elliot had concerns about how quickly landlords would be notified about any arrears and noted that passing on costs to the renter would be difficult, particularly on larger lots, where watering the lawns could put that account over the flat rate base charges.

Mast replied that the landlord could check with the department and get a history of previous water use on the property. From there they could design a monthly rent that would cover the annual cost.

The topic was labeled as a discussion item and no action was taken at that meeting. Councilors came to a consensus that staff should draft and ordinance that would have to pass further scrutiny by the council and go through the public hearing process before any vote could be taken.