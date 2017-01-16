The Dalles City Council has a busy week

It’s a busy week for The Dalles City Council. The Council meets tonight at 5:30 in a meeting postponed from last week due to weather. Tonight’s agenda includes election of a council president, who is acting mayor as needed. Council members will also consider amending the ordinance regulating second hand dealers, establishing regulations for sanitary sewer pre-treatment and updating the snow response policy to included the roads recently accepted from the county.

Three of the council members – Linda Miller, Taner Elliot and newly-elected Darci Long-Curtis will be back tomorrow night as part of the new 9-member Urban Renewal Board that replaced the former system in which the city council and mayor formed the Urban Renewal Board and there was a separate Urban Renewal Advisory Board. They will be electing officers and considering a request from The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce for a facade renewal grant.

The full council will meet again Wednesday at noon for a goal-setting session, and they will be back on their regular meeting schedule next Monday the 23rd.